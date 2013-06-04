Beautiful CSS site for newlyweds

Thankful Registry enables couples to create a unique, personalised wedding registry from any gifts they desire from anywhere on the internet.

The site was created by Crush + Lovely; Jeff Schram and Michael Phillips from its frontend team wanted the CSS to be as beautiful as the design. They took time carefully planning their SCSS structure for this application.

“In a multi-developer environment, it’s critical the code be organised, easily traversable and thoroughly commented,” explains Phillips. The hard work shows in the site’s aesthetic with strong typography and large, powerful images. The team didn’t want to obscure these on any viewport and risk losing their significance.

“We created a responsive system that slides down the entire page to reveal the main nav options. This allowed us to keep focus on the gorgeous imagery and also give users a unique responsive experience,” says Schram.

