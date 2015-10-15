Turn your folder of images into a website with one command

If you want to get your images online but have no idea how to start a blog, bash script Exposé may just be the solution. This tool gives you a simple site that elegantly displays your images – just by running the script. Take a look at the demo site here.

The only dependencies are Imagemagick for images and FFmpeg for videos.

If you want something more, Exposé has some nifty features for photo essays. There’s a Medium-style theme if you don’t want the basic style of display, and you can even wrap text around shapes in an image by specifying the dimensions of a polygon.

Beyond that, you can make a sequence of images into a video and display them as an animation, tile your images, and use other effects that are part of Imagemagick.

