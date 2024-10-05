Newly released Apple Developer videos on YouTube are a treasure trove of design insights

Every June, Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) provides app developers and UI and UX designers with a glimpse into the Cupertino tech giant's newest software and hardware innovations, as well as tips and insights on Apple's design vision in general. And if you weren't there, there's now a chance to catch up on those year's worth of knowledge (see our live reporting from WWDC 2024)

Past WWDC sessions were previously only available on Apple's own Developer website and app. But the company has now started to upload a whole batch of WWDC sessions to YouTube, creating a free, instant-access repository for developers and designers around the world, and not only those working in the Apple ecosystem. Meanwhile, if you're looking for Apple discounts, don't miss our guide to the best Apple Prime Day deals.

WWDC17: Essential Design Principles | Apple - YouTube Watch On

The WWDC sessions are hosted on YouTube on the Apple Developer channel and include presentations from sessions as far back as 2014 right up to 2024. Sessions from WWDC 2022 include an introduction to SwiftUI's navigation stack and split view features, as well as a session on the conceptual principles behind using familiar navigation patterns.

Older sessions include a general overview of the qualities of great design from WWDC 18 and a glimpse of Apple's own prototyping process from WWDC 14.

WWDC22: The SwiftUI cookbook for navigation | Apple - YouTube Watch On

WWDC22: Explore navigation design for iOS | Apple - YouTube Watch On

WWDC21: Demystify SwiftUI | Apple - YouTube Watch On

WWDC18: The Qualities of Great Design | Apple - YouTube Watch On

WWDC14: Prototyping: Fake It Till You Make It | Apple - YouTube Watch On