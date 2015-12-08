Learn concept design live with world-class artists

Carlos Huante has been dubbed "the Michelangelo of our time"

If you're looking to learn concept design from the masters, then here are two courses from Concept Art Workshop you won't want to miss.

From tomorrow, Ian Joyner, known for his work on Thor, The Amazing Spider-Man and Jurassic World, is teaching a 10-week, live online course on concept design in 3D.

Then another 10-week course starts on 12 December with Carlos Huante, the creature artist behind Hellboy and War of the Worlds, on mastering creature design with 2D tools.

Ian Joyner has worked with some of the top names in entertainment

There are only limited places available, though, so you'll have to be quick: you can sign up on the Concept Art Workshop website. Meanwhile here's a little more detail about what's on offer...

Carlos Huante

Dubbed "the Michelangelo of our time", Carlos Huante has worked for industry legends Rick Baker, Rob Bottin, Steven Spielberg, Guillermo Del Toro and the Chiodo Bros on such films as Men in Black I and II, Mighty Joe Young, Hellboy, War of the Worlds, The Spiderwick Chronicles and Alice in Wonderland. This 10-week, live, online course gives you direct access to Carlos Huantes as he mentors you in the art of Creature Creation using 2D digital tools. Learn more here.

Ian Joyner

Concept designer, illustrator and art director Ian Joyner has spent 15 years living his childhood dream of creating monsters, superheroes and fantastic new worlds. He's worked with some of the top names in entertainment, including Marvel Comics, Legendary Pictures, Digital Domain, Legacy FX, EA, THQ, Blur Studio, Liquid Entertainment, Ayzenberg and Zoic. This 10-week, live, online course will teach you to master 3D concept design in ZBrush and Photoshop. Learn more here.

Save over 20% with this combination of both courses: Concept design with Carlos Huante and Concept design in 3D with Ian Joyner.

