This is what a 3D printed video looks like

There was once a time when the rise of CG animation led to predictions that traditional animation techniques like stop motion would eventually wither away and die.

But despite (or perhaps because of) lacking the smooth movement and perfect lines of digital, stop motion seems to go from strength to strength, and artists continue to find new and interesting takes on the artform. And here's a great example.

For their latest song 'We are Explorers', electronic band Cut Copy teamed up with directors Masa Kawamura, Qanta Shimizu and Aramique Krauthamer to created this stop-motion music video featuring around 200 3D-printed figurines created using Cinema 4D.

And if you want to continue the story yourself, you can download the 3D files for free, print them and re-imagine the narrative with your own stop-motion creation here.