Break into digital filmmaking with the new 3D World

If you've ever felt the need to expand your skillset and take the leap from CG artist to filmmaker, then this is the issue for you!

Inside issue 209 of 3D World you'll discover artists who have done just that; some use short films to hone their CG skills, while others are making it in Hollywood. This issue they share their advice, kit and processes.

Also, in this issue's tutorials, you can master the software needed to break into films, including Houdini, Blender and ZBrush.

Plus get a free four-hour video course on mastering mobcap in Cinema 4D courtesy of Puralsight.

If animation is your thing, we've visited Pixar to discover how its latest short, Piper, is revolutionising feather animation. Plus, learn from the masters, as ILM and the VFX studios behind Captain America: Civil War reveal the techniques used to create Marvel’s latest blockbuster.