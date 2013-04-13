Download files for 3D World 208

To download your free files, models and video resources to accompany the tutorial and feature content of 3D World issue 208, use the links below.

Free! 4-hour Puralsight video course

We've teamed-up with leading online trainer Pluralsight to offer a free 4-hour video course, in which you'll learn to break down a piece of concept art, morph proportions from a human base mesh, and create grotesque details like boils, ripped and sagging skin and vicious claws.

Download video 1 here (280MB)

Download video 2 here (226MB)

Download video 3 here (228MB)

Download video 4 here (243MB)

Download video 5 here (202MB)

Download video 6 here (257MB)

Download video 7 here (302MB)

Download video 8 here (380MB)

Download video 9 here (455MB)

Download video 10 here (340MB)

Download video 11 here (336MB)

Download video 12 here (509MB)

Download video 13 here (578MB)

Download video 14 here (378MB)

Download video 15 here (384MB)

Download video 16 here (366MB)

Download video 17 here (363MB)

Free! Gnomon video chapter

We're pleased to offer a free chapter for Gnomon's latest video course, Octane Render for Maya with Eric Keller.

Download your video file here (63MB)

Showcase: Various artists

Get more from this issue's reader projects by following their process images, WIPs and more.

Download your files here (47MB)

Artist Q&A: Various artists

Follow our artists' training in more detail with their hi-res art, step-by-step screen images and video process.

Download your files here (78MB)

Tutorial: Concept a ZBrush creature

Ian Joyner shares his ZBrush and KeyShot process for designing a unique creature concept for film production. Download Ian's hi-res art and step-by-step images to follow his workflow.

Download your files here (270MB)

Tutorial: Texture a lifelike bird

Paul H. Paulino reveals how to break down patterns and details for more realistic textures. Download Paul's hi-res art and step-by-step images to follow his workflow.

Download your files here (22MB)

Tutorial: Create game-ready textures

Sébastien Giroux shows how to create beautiful textures for video game production using Substance Painter. Download Sébastien's hi-res art and step-by-step images to follow his workflow.

Download your files here (584MB)

Tutorial: Make a ribbon rig in Maya

Josh Carey reveals how to use ribbon rig techniques to create the right amount of squash and stretch in your animations. Get closer to Josh's written tutorial with these hi-res screen images, revealing his node settings and more.

Download your files here (49MB)

Tutorial: Create stylised fur for creatures

Ludovic Lieme shows the process for creating a furry character from scratch, with the help of Ornatrix. Follow Ludovic's tutorial with his 12-part video course.

Download your files here (28MB)

Download your video here (2.1GB)

Tutorial: Sculpt creature anatomy

Aybars Turan collaborates with Terryl Whitlatch to create the écorché of the Pyrosuvious. Follow Aybars modelling process in ZBrush with his video training, and download his 3D-print reading ZBrush model files.

Download your files here (39MB)

Download your video here (141MB

Develop: V-Ray for Nuke tips

In his final tutorial, Josh Parks shows how to master more advanced techniques with the V-Ray for Nuke plug-in. Download his hi-res images to follow his training.

Download your files here (30MB)

Develop: Create flames in Fusion

Rob Redman shows how to create 3D fire effects and composite into your footage, download his hi-res images to follow his workflow.

Download your files here (30MB)