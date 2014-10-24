Free event for CG artists: bluegfx expo

The bluegfx expo is a long-running industry day in London which provides media and entertainment professionals an opportunity to hear about the latest developments in technology.

Free to attend, the event returns to Coin Street Conference Centre, SE1 9NH on Thursday 6 November.

Co-founder of Blue-Zoo Animation Studio Tom Box will be talking about how they build an BAFTA winning animation studio

The fifth bluegfx expo will be aimed at giving attendees an opportunity to hear about the technology and workflow systems that are used by industry leaders in games development, film & TV, and design viz.

Key vendor highlights will include the latest from Autodesk, Adobe, Chaos, Wacom, AMD and Nexenta.

Speakers include Framestore's Max Solomon, who was lead animator on The Golden Compass

There'll also be talks from industry leading customers including Framestore, Blue Zoo and Glowfrog with more to follow. Register now for this free event here.