How to become a better animator

Whether it's CG animation, traditional skills or blockbuster film creature work, 3D World has gathered together some of the industries best talent to inspire your animation and career goals.

Cover studio Laika is on hand to reveal how the team mixed stop-motion animation with cutting edge CG techniques to create one of the year's most stunning films.

Image Engine share their animation creature work on summer blockbuster Independence Day: Resurgence, including what it took to bring the 1990's aliens back to the screen!

There's a wealth of training insights too. Former Pixar animator Keith Lango reveals how to speed up your workflow, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? animator Alex Williams explains the 10 skills every animator needs and resident artist Antony Ward shares his rigging techniques for facial animation.

Plus! Leading online trainer Pluralsight has teamed with 3D World to give away a FREE 2-hour video course to master procedural animation!

Issue highlights