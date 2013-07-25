Introducing the Ultimate Guide to 3D Animation

On sale today in the UK is a new guide from the makers of 3D World - bringing you everything you need to know to create your own short films and 3D movies or simply improve your animation knowledge and skills.

From rigging a character for maximum flexibility, to lip-syncing, creating walk cycles, dealing with cloth simulation and more, it's all in this special edition.

All of the tutorials in the edition are accompanied by in-depth video walkthroughs (over 37 hours in fact - and you'll find the URL in the edition along with a password to access the files). As well as this there are comprehensive features on classic animation techniques and tips from veteran animators sharing what they've learnt.

You can pick it up at WH Smith and good newsagents, or purchase the print edition directly from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk and the digital edition on iPhone or iPad from within the 3D World container app by clicking http://goo.gl/fJpFe.

See below for a preview of the great content available in this issue - it's time to get animating!

Rig a rat in Blender

Better walkcycles

The easy way to lip-sync!

The secrets of great lighting and cloth - by Pixar!

How to fund your film!

Plus loads, loads more - get hold of the Ultimate Guide to 3D Animation today!