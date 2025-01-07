2025 will be a surprisingly positive year for 3D art as 'AI will disappear into the background'

News
By
published

Experts see the bright side of the new year.

3D art 2025 predictions; various 3D rendered images
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hearing Shutterstocks' Dade Orgeron, VP of Innovation, say AI could 'disappear into the background' in 2025 as it becomes genuinely useful is a refreshing message as we begin the new year.

Reflecting on AI, one of the biggest 3D art trends for this year, it would be easy to pick up where 2024 left off and feel despondent, but maybe this is the year when AI art tools become just that, tools for artists

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

