Shutterstock's new AI creates a 3D model in just "2 minutes"

News
By
published

Dade Orgeron explains why 3D is now for everyone.

Shutterstock 3D AI SIggraph reveal; HDRI images
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

At Siggraph Shutterstock revealed its new text-to-3D generative AI model, an API that can be used in a browser or plugged into 3D software such as Blender to create workable models in minutes. Being able to create 3D models from prompts or image references could really open up a complex art form to millions of new creatives.

As the Adobe report from last year stated, the future of design is 3D, and we've had small steps to text-to-3D in the past year, but the new Shutterstock generative AI model revealed at Siggraph 2024 is one of the best I've seen. This generative API is built using NVIDIA Edify generative AI architecture and has been trained on Shutterstock's own content, which includes 'half a million ethically-sourced 3D models, more than 650 million images', so it has an ethical basis.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles