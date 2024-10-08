3 of the best 3D scanners we've tested are cheaper on Prime Day

I've done the hard work and found the 3 best 3D scanner Prime Day deals for you. If you're looking to give your 3D modelling a boost or need to create speedy 3D printed models from real life, then you'll need a 3D scanner. There are plenty on sale this Prime Day, but I've 'scanned' the best deals and picked three we've tested and recommended in our best 3D scanners guide.

Choosing the right 3D scanner will be determined by what you'll be scanning, the object's size, and the level of detail and accuracy you want from the final scan. The 3D scanners below range from entry level to pro, handheld and desktop, so consider how you'll use it. Finally, check the scanner and its software are compatible with your laptop, tablet or smartphone, for example the Creality 3D Scanner CR-Scan Ferret Pro top of my list works with everything, but a cheaper model is available that only works with Windows laptops and PCs.

If you're looking for more 3D and digital art Prime Day deals, read my roundup of the best Prime Day drawing tablet deals. And if you're looking to complete the 3D scanner setup, take a look at our roundup of the best 3D printer Prime Day deals.

3 of the best Prime Day 3D scanner deals

Creality 3D Scanner CR-Scan Ferret Pro: $449 359 at Amazon

Save $90: The CR-Scan Ferret Pro 3D Scanner is one of the most popular on the market, and features wireless scanning with anti-shake tracking for clean scans, fast full-colour scans, 0.1mm accuracy and works with iOS and Android devices as well as Windows.

Revopoint MIRACO 3D Scanner: $1279.20 $1249 at Amazon

Save $30: The Revopoint MIRACO 3D Scanner is No.2 on our list of the best 3D scanners, and rightfully so. It features an onboard CPU and flip-out display, so no need for computer or tablet to view your scans.

Creality 3D Scanner CR-Scan Raptor: $1599 $1270 at Amazon

Save $329: This is a super high-spec 3D scanner that brings pro studio tech into the hands of all 3D artists. With its multiple-line blue laser and NIR tech delivering up to 0.02mm accuracy the Raptor can deliver incredibly sharp edges and finer details on scanned objects.