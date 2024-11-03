3D art of the week: Pietro Boldetti

Features
By
published

Behind the concept artist's Mother Reimagined series.

Pietro Boldetti 3D art
(Image credit: Pietro Boldetti)

Pietro Boldetti is a 2D & 3D concept artist based in Varese, Italy. He specialises in a range of artistic disciplines from concept art to 3D modelling, using ZBrush, Blender, Substance 3D Painter, Photoshop, and Character Creator to create his unique 3D creations.

Below is a piece from his 'Mother Reimagined' series inspired by the MOTHER video games. In these 3D sculpts he reimagines the castle gate guards. If you're new to 3D art take a look at our guide to the best 3D modelling software and check out our best laptops for 3D modelling to keep your creative kit up to date.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

3D World staff
3D World staff
3D World is the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture.
TOPICS

Related articles