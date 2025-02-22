Anycubic has another mega sale on 3D printers – and these are the 7 deals I would happily buy
Save over $300 on the mighty Kobra 3 Max combo, the largest consumer-grade Multicolor 3D Printer on the market.
Anycubic is hosting yet another limited-time sale this week, including big savings on some of the best 3D printers on the market, and material discounts too. This includes its latest Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo printer, which I'm currently in the process of reviewing. Trust me, if you can afford to bag this printer while it's on sale then I highly recommend you do so. It's currently sold out on Amazon too, that's how popular it is.
The other top deal I would recommend going for is the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max (with the ACE Pro) which has been reduced from $999 to just $699 for a limited time. That's a generous $300 saving, but you can save an extra $30 on this printer with the code DIYNEW30, bringing the price to only $669 – run, don't walk.
I've got all of the details on these deals for you below, but if they still seem a bit out of budget, take a look at our guide to how much a 3D printer costs to help you get a better understanding of what you can expect to spend on this costly creative outlet.
Don't miss out on Anycubic's latest promotional sale!
Save an extra $30 with code DIYNEW30
The Kobra S1 Combo is Anycubic's newest 3D printer, and is a direct rival to Core XY alternatives like the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon, the Elegoo Centauri Carbon, and Creality's K2 Plus printer.
I'm in the process of reviewing this printer and I'm blown away by its quality. The combo includes the ACE Pro chamber, which allows for multicolour printing.
Price Check: $599 at Amazon (with coupon)
Save an extra 10% with code NEWBOX
Anycubic's mystery material boxes are not only fun and exciting, but excellent value too. When you consider that a typical 1KG spool or bottle would usually cost between $15-$20, then this deal saves you around $15 at minimum on material costs for your printer.
Save an extra $30 with code DIYNEW30 ($230 off total)
Overview: This 3D printer is the same as the Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo that we highlighted below, but the Max version with a larger print volume for your next big project. This is currently the largest consumer-grade Multicolor 3D Printer on the market.
Key features: Build Volume: 420x420x500mm | Printing Speed: 600mm/s(Max) | Nozzle Temp: ≤300℃ | Hotbed Temp: ≤110℃ | Display: 4.3-inch touch screen | Build Platform: PEI spring steel | Connectivity: USB flash drive, Wi-Fi, AC Cloud | Power Supply: 400W | Weight: Kobra 3 Max: 19kg, ACE Pro: 4.6kg |
Release date: December 2024.
To learn more about this model, see our write-up of Anycubic's mammoth-sized Kobra 3 Max printer.
Get an extra 10% off with code NEWPLARESIN
Save on some bottles of Anycubic standard V2 resin with these package deals. If you buy one bottle, expect to save around $12. But if you increase the amount of KG that you buy as a bulk order, expect to bag bottles for as little as $15.88 per KG.
Price Check: $529.98 at Amazon (Prime-only)
Save an extra $30 with code DIYNEW30
The Photon Mono M7 Pro is one of Anycubic's best resin printers, and this deal knocks a total of $200 off the price, which is very generous. This 14K resin printer is capable of super fast and high-precision prints.
Price Check: $529.98 at Amazon (Prime-only)
Save: $195 with code DIYNEW25
Overview: This 3D printer is an excellent choice for those wanting to produce multicolour prints. The combo includes an ACE Pro chamber, which doubles as both an automated material system and a filament dryer in one.
Key features: Build Volume: 250x250x260mm | Printing Speed: 600mm/s(Max) | Nozzle Temp: ≤300℃ | Hotbed Temp: ≤110℃ | Display: 4.3-inch touch screen | Build Platform: PEI spring steel | Connectivity: USB flash drive, Wi-Fi, AC Cloud | Power Supply: 400W | Weight: Kobra 3 9.2kg |
Release date: May 2024.
Price history: For a bit of price context, the Anycubic Kobra 3 usually retails for $369 / £339 on its own, without the ACE Pro chamber. So this combo price is amazing.
Price check: Amazon: $459.99 (Prime-only deal)
Review Consensus: I haven't yet got my hands on the Anycubic Kobra 3, but I currently own its predecessor, the Anycubic Kobra 2 model, which is an excellent high-speed 3D printer for beginners.
Get an extra 10% off with code NEWPLARESIN
Silk PLA materials are some of the nicest to print with, for that nice shiny finish to your models. With this latest sale, you can get a 1KG spool of filk PLA for $23.99 down from the usual $29.99. But you can save even more than this, if you buy some PLA in bulk (up to 20KG) you can get silk spools for as little as $17.98 per KG.
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on Anycubic printers in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.
