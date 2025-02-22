Anycubic is hosting yet another limited-time sale this week, including big savings on some of the best 3D printers on the market, and material discounts too. This includes its latest Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo printer, which I'm currently in the process of reviewing. Trust me, if you can afford to bag this printer while it's on sale then I highly recommend you do so. It's currently sold out on Amazon too, that's how popular it is.

The other top deal I would recommend going for is the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max (with the ACE Pro) which has been reduced from $999 to just $699 for a limited time. That's a generous $300 saving, but you can save an extra $30 on this printer with the code DIYNEW30, bringing the price to only $669 – run, don't walk.

I've got all of the details on these deals for you below, but if they still seem a bit out of budget, take a look at our guide to how much a 3D printer costs to help you get a better understanding of what you can expect to spend on this costly creative outlet.

Don't miss out on Anycubic's latest promotional sale!

Code: DIYNEW30 Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo: was $749 now $569 at Anycubic Save an extra $30 with code DIYNEW30 The Kobra S1 Combo is Anycubic's newest 3D printer, and is a direct rival to Core XY alternatives like the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon, the Elegoo Centauri Carbon, and Creality's K2 Plus printer. I'm in the process of reviewing this printer and I'm blown away by its quality. The combo includes the ACE Pro chamber, which allows for multicolour printing. Price Check: $599 at Amazon (with coupon)

Code: NEWBOX Anycubic Resin and Filaments Mystery Box 3KG: was $35.99 now $32.40 at Anycubic Save an extra 10% with code NEWBOX Anycubic's mystery material boxes are not only fun and exciting, but excellent value too. When you consider that a typical 1KG spool or bottle would usually cost between $15-$20, then this deal saves you around $15 at minimum on material costs for your printer.

TOP DEAL Anycubic Kobra 3 Max Combo: was $999 now $669 at Anycubic Save an extra $30 with code DIYNEW30 ($230 off total) Overview: This 3D printer is the same as the Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo that we highlighted below, but the Max version with a larger print volume for your next big project. This is currently the largest consumer-grade Multicolor 3D Printer on the market. Key features: Build Volume: 420x420x500mm | Printing Speed: 600mm/s(Max) | Nozzle Temp: ≤300℃ | Hotbed Temp: ≤110℃ | Display: 4.3-inch touch screen | Build Platform: PEI spring steel | Connectivity: USB flash drive, Wi-Fi, AC Cloud | Power Supply: 400W | Weight: Kobra 3 Max: 19kg, ACE Pro: 4.6kg | Release date: December 2024. To learn more about this model, see our write-up of Anycubic's mammoth-sized Kobra 3 Max printer.

Code: NEWPLARESIN Anycubic Standard Resin V2: was $34.99 now $25.99 at Anycubic Get an extra 10% off with code NEWPLARESIN Save on some bottles of Anycubic standard V2 resin with these package deals. If you buy one bottle, expect to save around $12. But if you increase the amount of KG that you buy as a bulk order, expect to bag bottles for as little as $15.88 per KG. Price Check: $529.98 at Amazon (Prime-only)

TOP DEAL Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo: was $549 now $354 at Anycubic Save: $195 with code DIYNEW25 Overview: This 3D printer is an excellent choice for those wanting to produce multicolour prints. The combo includes an ACE Pro chamber, which doubles as both an automated material system and a filament dryer in one. Key features: Build Volume: 250x250x260mm | Printing Speed: 600mm/s(Max) | Nozzle Temp: ≤300℃ | Hotbed Temp: ≤110℃ | Display: 4.3-inch touch screen | Build Platform: PEI spring steel | Connectivity: USB flash drive, Wi-Fi, AC Cloud | Power Supply: 400W | Weight: Kobra 3 9.2kg | Release date: May 2024. Price history: For a bit of price context, the Anycubic Kobra 3 usually retails for $369 / £339 on its own, without the ACE Pro chamber. So this combo price is amazing. Price check: Amazon: $459.99 (Prime-only deal) Review Consensus: I haven't yet got my hands on the Anycubic Kobra 3, but I currently own its predecessor, the Anycubic Kobra 2 model, which is an excellent high-speed 3D printer for beginners. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Code: NEWPLARESIN Anycubic Silk PLA 1.75mm: was $34.99 now $25.99 at Anycubic Get an extra 10% off with code NEWPLARESIN Silk PLA materials are some of the nicest to print with, for that nice shiny finish to your models. With this latest sale, you can get a 1KG spool of filk PLA for $23.99 down from the usual $29.99. But you can save even more than this, if you buy some PLA in bulk (up to 20KG) you can get silk spools for as little as $17.98 per KG.

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on Anycubic printers in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.