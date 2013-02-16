5 top Cinema 4D resources

Cinema 4D is one of the most popular 3D modelling, animation and rendering applications on the market. And the web is full of endless resources and tutorials for people wanting to learn how to use it. But, sometimes too much choice can be confusing so we've picked the top resources that will really help you get to grips with the 3D software.

Access lots of free Cinema 4D tips and training at 3D World

For Cinema 4D reviews, tutorials, Q&As and awesome examples of work created using the software, head over to our sister site 3D World. Aimed at all skill levels, here you can learn a variety of techniques, including making good topology for rigging, how to animate a logo sequence and how to use IK and bones.

Greyscalegorilla features a wealth of Cinema 4D tutorials

Greyscalegorilla is an active community and resource for training and tools for creative types, which features a brilliant, dedicated section to Cinema 4D. The site is full of easy-to-follow tutorials for users of all skill levels. With multiple pages of Cinema 4D training, you're sure to find something useful here.

Cinema 4d artist Rob Redman has create over 40 tutorials to help you master the 3D software application

3D World technical editor Rob Redman is a Cinema 4D master. And, rather generously, he shares a lot of his knowledge about the software on his own website Pariah Studios and video channel. Here you can follow tutorials that create projects in full or show you how to master individual techniques, such as cloth, hair and particle simulations.

Learn the entire Cinema 4D pipeline with training from Digital Tutors

For an extensive selection of Cinema 4D training, check out video-based training and tutorial library Digital Tutors. With over 950 lessons in the software, you can learn Cinema 4D pipeline from start to finish. If you're a beginner to the program, the site offers some free beginner training but to access the majority of videos a subscription is required.

Learn the art of Cinema 4D from talented motion graphics artist John Dickinson

Motionworks is run by motion graphics artist, senior broadcast designer and presenter for Adobe John Dickinson. With Motionworks, Dickinson uses his experience and teaching ability to bring you a great selection of tutorials, tips and training in Cinema 4D. There's pages of video training here that are sure to develop your skills in the software.

You'll find more training resources here: