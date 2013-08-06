Abstract 3D animation for Absolut Vodka

Absolut Vodka's long-running advertising campaign is one of the most successful consumer products campaigns in the history of advertising. Renowned for its creativity, the Swedish global brand's latest campaign for Absolut Amber is another brilliant example of innovative, eye-catching design.

The cool video forms part of a commissioned art series that features artist impressions of the products. Developed by team at Berlin-based visual art studio Zeitguised, the spot features a series of motion graphics, which seamlessly come together to form a beautiful variety of shapes in vibrant colours.

The Zeitguised team have developed a fantastic concept here, opting for an original, abstract, striking design and excecuted it beautifully.

