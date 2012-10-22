Astonishing animation created in just 9K!

Sweeping panoramas, undulating environments and crazy robot dancing - we can't believe this great animation was made in just 9K!

Ikanim Megamix 2012 by Amiga demogroup Loonies achieved a well-deserved first place in the 64k competition at Danish demoscene event TRASC 2012.

The animation, a remix of a 2004 entry for a 4K competiton, features music by Punqtured and was created for the Windows platform, with Crinkler 1.3 used for compression.

You can download the source code here - although be aware that you need a DirectX 11 graphics card to run it on your Windows computer.

Have you see a great animation demo? Let us know about it in the comments below!