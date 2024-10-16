Autodesk is making life easier for artists with new AI capabilities

Exciting features like drawing automation and is set to accelerate workflows by automating tedious tasks.

Autodesk AU 2024
(Image credit: Autodesk / Wonder Studio)

Autodesk has officially announced an exciting new roster of AI capabilities coming to its 3D modelling software portfolio, including Maya, Flame, Flow, Fusion, and Wonder Studio. I'm here at the company's annual Autodesk University (AU) conference in San Diego, California, and learning first-hand how these AI tools are moving the industry forward, while accelerating artist workflows.

As with most AI announcements, there's quite a bit to unpack here. Autodesk's president and CEO, Andrew Anagnost, assures us that AI is not here to replace anyone and believes the key purpose of these new AI tools is to enhance artist creativity and improve storytelling efficiency by automating more tedious tasks.

