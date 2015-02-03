Cloud service offers pain-free rendering

When it comes to rendering, not every 3D artist can afford an expensive server. That's where a cloud service can come in handy.

RebusFarm instantly provides you with 3,000 XEON CPUs to fast-render your animations and still-images. It supports all the major 3D tools and aims to seamlessly integrates into your software to ease your workflow.

The latest version includes Farminizer, a live plug-in that works in the background, quietly uploading data from your scene while you work. Plus there's RebusDrop, an intelligent upload/download manager, which controls the flow of data to like a Dropbox for rendering.

Version 2.0 also includes:

ControlCenter: for monitoring your jobs using any browser on any device.

Secure file transfers via sftp and added firewall compatibility.

You can now edit your online jobs and export new jobs even if there are still projects downloading/uploading.

All updates are done automatically in the background. No time-killing local software updates any more.

Notifications about your render jobs appear in the system tray.

The priorities (economy, business, premium) can now be changed before the job starts.

Discover more at www.rebusfarm.net/rebusfarm2-0