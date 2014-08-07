Create epic games with these free 3D characters

A collection of Mixamo's animations and 3D characters are now available for free in Unreal Engine 4.3 Marketplace. Any game developer with a UE 4.3 subscription can download the characters and animations and start using them instantly in the Unreal Engine.

The moves, which include standard walk, run, jump, idle and shoot and sword – weapons animations – are available in FBX, BVH and Collada format.

The deal marks the beginning of a wider collaboration between Mixamo and Epic. "This free content is just the beginning," said epic CEO Tim Sweeney. "Getting started using Mixamo's assets in UE4 is very straightforward."

"We're extremely excited to have our animations included in Epic Games’ growing Marketplace," said Stefano Corazza, CEO of Mixamo. "The Unreal Engine exists to speed the process of game development, and we share a similar philosophy for 3D character creation and animation. Now, with built-in access to ready-made animations, UE4 developers can get their characters moving in minutes, rather than spending hours keyframing animations from scratch."

For more information, visit the Mixamo website.