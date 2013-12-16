Create realistic CG imagery for the chance to win big prizes!

AXYZ and Laubwerk have announced the Lifelike Contest 2014, setting CG artists around the world the task of creating lifelike 3D architecture.

Free to enter, the competition will be judged by leading CG professionals, including Ronen Bekerman, Jeff Mottle and Maryam Nademi. The awards bring worldwide recignition and exposure to winning and shortlisted 3D artists.

Free 3D human and plant models are provided and must be used in the images created. Artists are free to use the 3D modeling and rendering software of their choice.

With over $38,200 USD worth in prizes and awards, this competition is well worth a go. The deadline for entries is 3 March 2014.

For full terms and conditions, visit the AXYZ Design website.

