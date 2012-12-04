Free gifts for 3D artists

This Santa model from Turbosquid is yours to use with a standard royalty-free licence

If you're a 3D artist, then Christmas has come early for you! Our sister magazine, 3D World, is the go-to place for 3D news, tutorials and features. And throughout December they're offering an incredible array of 3D goodies - all completely free.

Day two's giveaway (still available) is a Beginner’s Guide to ZBrush

As part of a special 'Advent Calendar' of giveaways, the mag will be posting a mix of exclusive 3D models, HRDIs, textures and digital training on the site, every day, for 3D artists to download and use in their projects.

Grab these amazing high-res Icelandic textures from TexturePilot while you can!

Here are the four giveaways the site has posted so far:

Day one: EXCLUSIVE free 3D Santa model from TurboSquid!

Day two: Two free tutorials from Digital-Tutors!

Day three: High-resolution Icelandic textures from TexturePilot

Day four: EXCLUSIVE free 3D gift boxes from TurboSquid!

And there's plenty more to come - so keep visiting the site throughout December for more 3D freebies!

