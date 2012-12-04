Free gifts for 3D artists

Topics

Free 3D models, hi-res images and textures are on offer to 3D artists throughout December. Find out how to take part in this amazing giveaway from our sister magazine 3D World...

This Santa model from Turbosquid is yours to use with a standard royalty-free licence

If you're a 3D artist, then Christmas has come early for you! Our sister magazine, 3D World, is the go-to place for 3D news, tutorials and features. And throughout December they're offering an incredible array of 3D goodies - all completely free.

Day two's giveaway (still available) is a Beginner’s Guide to ZBrush

As part of a special 'Advent Calendar' of giveaways, the mag will be posting a mix of exclusive 3D models, HRDIs, textures and digital training on the site, every day, for 3D artists to download and use in their projects.

Grab these amazing high-res Icelandic textures from TexturePilot while you can!

Here are the four giveaways the site has posted so far:

  • Day one: EXCLUSIVE free 3D Santa model from TurboSquid!
  • Day two: Two free tutorials from Digital-Tutors!
  • Day three: High-resolution Icelandic textures from TexturePilot
  • Day four: EXCLUSIVE free 3D gift boxes from TurboSquid!

And there's plenty more to come - so keep visiting the site throughout December for more 3D freebies!

