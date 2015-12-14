Free guide to VR to download today

Download this free guide to VR today

Even though virtual reality is a big trend, not everyone knows how to do it. To help out, Chaos Group Labs just released a free VR Guide for artists and hobbyists who want to start a VR project, but don't know where to begin.

Common pitfalls associated with VR are addressed through scientific research and production insights, culminating in step-by-step instructions that explain how to make VR stills and video.

The team behind it includes contributors from Chaos Group Labs, Legend3D's VR division and the World Building Institute.

Topics include:

What are the differences between the current headsets?

Where should I place my camera to create the best experience?

How do I make sure people don’t get motion sickness?

Is there a correct height or scale that people will respond to best?

There are even sample architectural visualization examples that let people see how you can turn old or new pre-rendered content into a compelling VR experience using V-Ray. We'd urge you to check out the Salle Labrouste room: it's quite amazing.

