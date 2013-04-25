Is this the future of water simulation in gaming?

Nvidia has released this super-cool PhysX trailer, which shows off convincing water effects that react to objects in real-time, running off a single GeForce GTX 580 graphics card.

Breaking the realism barrier, this technical demonstration is seriously impressive. Until now, fluid simulation in games has been limited due to computational challenges and ridiculously long render times. So the the arrival of this new technology is sure to seriously excite gamers and developers all around the globe.

There's no news about when it's to be implemented as yet, but with a demo as good as this, we're guessing it won't be long. Just think how cool it'd be to see this kind of awesome effect in game with a nautical or sea-faring theme. Quality.

Like this? Read these!

Blender tutorials: ways to create cool 3D effects

The best 3D movies of 2013

Top FREE 3D models

What do you think of Nvidia's new PhysX trailer? Let us know in the comments box below!