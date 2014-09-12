Go behind the scenes of this award-winning Amnesty International animation

Amnesty International is a non-governmental organisation focused on human rights with over 3 million members and supporters around the world. When raising awareness of such issues, animated campaigns can go a long way and this latest offering is something to marvel.

Collaborating with agency TBWA Paris, directed by Onur Senturk and co-produced by Troublemakers.tv and the studio One More, Pens is a full CG film shot in motion capture that epitomises the potential of each signature in the defence of human rights.

Finishing with a message of 'Your signature is more powerful than you think', it's a powerful and now award-winning animation from the organisation. It's easy to see why it was awarded the Bronze Animation Film Craft at this year's Cannes Lions.

You can now see the making–of this powerful animated advertisement, with a look at the process, inspirations and programmes used to produce the message.

Did this animation inspire you? Let us know in the comments box below!