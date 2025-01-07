Maxon acquires model asset creator Laubwerk - what does it mean for 3D artists?

News
By
published

Laubwerk's large plant model library is now available for Cinema 4D, but there's a catch.

Maxon yesterday announced its acquisition of Laubwerk, a company that creates procedural 3D models of plants, trees and flowers that are used for architectural visualisation, VFX, and general 3D art projects and animation. Maxon's list of apps includes Cinema 4D, ZBrush and renderer Redshift, which will all benefit.

This is a win for Maxon One subscribers because Laubwerk’s plant and tree models will soon become available to them via Maxon’s Capsules library, a repository of assets for building 3D scenes that includes, among many other things, paper and stop motion clay materials by Fuchs & Vogel, and 40 Adobe Substance 3D materials. A selection of Laubwerk's plants and trees is already part of Capsules and can be accessed via the Cinema 4D Asset Browser.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tanya Combrinck
Tanya Combrinck

Tanya is a writer covering art, design, and visual effects. She has 16 years of experience as a magazine journalist and has written for numerous publications including ImagineFX, 3D World, 3D Artist, Computer Arts, net magazine, and Creative Bloq. For Creative Bloq, she mostly writes about digital art and VFX.

Related articles