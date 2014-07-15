Model mechs for video games with the new 3D World

In the latest issue of 3D World, leading art director Tor Frick explains how to create a high-polygon model for a video game, using his work on Wolfenstein: The New Order as a case study.

In issue 185, the 3D world team look further into video game development, indie game art editor Luis Antonio explains the creative process behind indie game The Witness and artists discuss developing your own game – the tools and techniques needed to go it alone!

The new real-time development tools for video games are examined! From physically based rendering to Crytek's virtual production pipeline and Vicon's real-time mocap setup, 3D World 185 discovers how new technology is changing game development and CG.

Plus! This issue's tutorials include concept designing a mech for a video game in ZBrush, working with Cinema 4D and Unity, using Material Color Blends in Substance Designer 4 and much more!

Features this issue include:

Be at the top of your game – leading artists discuss the tools and techniques needed to make your own game

A voyage of discovery – art director Luis Antonio shares the creative process behind The Witness

The magnificence of maleficent – discover how the VFX of Disney's Maleficent was created

Reflecting on real-time rendering – how physically based rendering is changing the video games industry

The changing face of motion capture – learn how new real-time mocap technology is being used in video games

Real-time pipelines – Crytek share the new workflow and Cinebox tools that are reshaping game development

Training this issue includes:

Modo 801 – high-poly modelling for video games

Cinema 4D and Unity – how to get more form Unity

3ds Max – renew your game character creation

V-Ray – harness the power of VRayDirt

ZBrush – design a 3D mech concept for games

Substance Designer 4 – learn to use Material Color Blends

3ds Max – create a realistic environment

Reviews this issue include: