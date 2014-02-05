New software will make your 3D production five times faster

This week, Chaos Group announced the release of V-Ray 3.0 for 3ds Max, its new and improved rendering software. Speed and simplicity are at the heart of this update, with significant optimisations made to the various areas of the rendering software to help it run up to five times faster.

According to beta testers, the speed at which V-Ray 3.0 can produce high-res stills and animations is generating a buzz in the design community. 3D World technical editor Rob Redman has already had a taster of its capabilities. "I've been beta testing the Maya version and it's fantastic. Intuitive, fast and produces great results."

V-Ray 3.0 has a new interface, designed with both new and experienced users in mind

V-Ray 3.0 also has a new interface, designed with both new and experienced users in mind. One of three UI modes - basic, advanced and expert - can be selected to match individual artist's preference. The new V-Ray toolbar includes Quick Settings with dropdowns for production-ready presets for common uses like Archviz Exterior, Archviz Interior, and VFX. Settings for Quality and Shading Rate can be fine-tuned with easy-to-use sliders, making the entire process highly intuitive.

Speed and simplicity benefit all artists, so they are at the core of 3.0’s development

Vlado Koylazov, lead Developer and Chaos Group co-founder commented in a press release: "When your customers come from a variety of industries like architecture, product design, games, and VFX, the feature requests can be fairly diverse. But speed and simplicity benefit all artists, so they are at the core of 3.0’s development."

For more information on the release and a full list of new features, visit the Chaos Group website.

