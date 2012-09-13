New Wreck-It Ralph trailer!

Don't forget to check out:

Now this is a 3D film that we're all excited about. This trailer was only released yesterday and since then, the forums have been brimming with anticipation with this latest offering from the Walt Disney Animation studios. Maybe this original story will make up for all the re-releases, sequels and prequels, eh?

The story of Wreck-It Ralph

The film tells the story of Wreck-It Ralph, the 'bad guy' of a video arcade game who longs to be loved as the game's good guy, Fix-it Felix. After years of enduring the pain of always playing the baddy, Ralph sneaks his way into a modern, first-person shooter game and sees it as his ticket to playing the hero.

Problem is, Ralph can't help but wreck everything, which leads to him accidentally unleashing a deadly enemy that threatens every game in the arcade.

Leading animators

It's directed by Rich Moore, who has worked on animation favourites The Simpsons and Futurama. There are some seriously leading animators on board for the project, including Alberto Abril who can claim The Adventures of Tin Tin, The Incredible Hulk and Rise of the Planet of the Apes to his C.V.

We can't wait for the release on November 2nd. For more information visit the Wreck-it Ralph website.