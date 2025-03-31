ASUS ROG Ally is one of the best PC gaming handhelds, and seen by many as the best Steam Deck alternative. But one 3D artist has proved this device is so much more than a games console.

3D artist Gaz Minis plugged in their Huion Kamvas 13 Gen 3 drawing tablet, installed ZBrush and set about working on a detailed 30-million polygon sculpt. The artist took to X (Twitter) to reveal the setup, saying the ROG Ally was primarily a gaming console but became an ideal "holiday setup" for running ZBrush. He says wrote, "Honestly crazy impressive, highly recommend".

Got a ROG ally for some gaming, but also to run Zbrush on a holiday setup. Current sculpt is 30mil polys Honestly crazy impressive, highly recommend. #zbrush #3d pic.twitter.com/1KshpAFq4GMarch 26, 2025

The ROG Ally was released in 2023 as a competitor to Steam Deck, and you can read our ASUS ROG Ally review to see what we think of it. While the original handheld felt under-powered compared to Steam Deck we love its design, and for a $649.99 / £399.99 on Amazon it's an interesting choice if it can also double as a 3D art device, though with a three hour battery life, ZBrush for iPad and an iPad Air is maybe a better choice. Ah, but ROG Ally is a better gaming handheld… choices, choices.

What I would suggest is looking at the best drawing tablets to discover which can be used as mobile tablets – the Wacom Movink 13 is excellent – as well as guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling, as they're not all as expensive as you'd think.

