ROG Ally proves it's more than a gaming powerhouse – it's also good for 3D art

News
By published

Not just a great PC gaming handheld.

ASUS ROG Ally; a person uses ZBrush on a drawing tablet connected to a PC gaming handheld
(Image credit: ASUS)

ASUS ROG Ally is one of the best PC gaming handhelds, and seen by many as the best Steam Deck alternative. But one 3D artist has proved this device is so much more than a games console.

3D artist Gaz Minis plugged in their Huion Kamvas 13 Gen 3 drawing tablet, installed ZBrush and set about working on a detailed 30-million polygon sculpt. The artist took to X (Twitter) to reveal the setup, saying the ROG Ally was primarily a gaming console but became an ideal "holiday setup" for running ZBrush. He says wrote, "Honestly crazy impressive, highly recommend".

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1