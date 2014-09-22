Sci-fi inspired 3D art is out of this world

Taking 12 months to complete, Sengjoon Song's female android is a beautiful piece of work, partly because the artist has really focused on drawing our attention to the character's personality.

"Her face was a very interesting feature to create," says Sengjoon. "I believe I found the perfect model from real life (in my modelling class). Her name is Pooneh and she is from Iran, she's beautiful, elegant and charismatic!"

"Her face was a very interesting feature to create," says Sengjoon

Before he starts to model, Sengjoon likes to collect and study various references to incorporate into his work, to make the model more authentic. For this particular artwork Sengjoon says his "biggest inspiration came from Vadim’s NOX-2292".

Currently a student at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, Sengjoon will graduate in May – "so I'm looking for a 3D art-related job now," he says.

This article originally appeared in 3D World issue 182.