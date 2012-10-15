Stunning 3D animation for Le Groupe La Poste

When we came across this stunning TV spot for Le Groupe La Poste, we just had to share it with you. An incredible 3D animation, Edouard Sailier has proven once again he's one of the best out there.

Working with Digital District

Edouard Salier has demonstrated his skill in many creative disciplines. He directed a Clio-Award winning Smirnoff spot, various Nike films, and a prominent spot for Coke.

He is well-known for his visually-stimulating music videos for Justice, Air, Massive Attack, Raphael Saadiq, Orishas and other international artists. French creative studio Digital District has been working with Edouard Salier for a long time, as he has a very graphical approach to his work.

Using 3DStudio Max

For this project, Eduardo used 3DStudio Max and then Vray for the rendering. We love the flow and the colours of the creation, which perfectly showcases Eduardo's abilities as a 3D animator.

Have you seen any stunning advertisements or TV spots? Let us know in the comments box below!