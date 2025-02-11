17 quadrillion and counting: this Unreal Engine 5 toilet generator is totally potty

With all the things you can do in Unreal Engine 5, this dev's made a load of toilets.

Lots of toilets created in Unreal Engine 5
(Image credit: Damp Squid via Reddit)

I think it was a restroom that first made me notice asset duplication in video games. I remember playing the Final Fight arcade game and walking past multiple bust-up toilet stalls with identical damage and graffiti. Today, repetition is still used to save time and memory, particularly in large open-world games. But repeated toilets won't be an issue for one indie dev working in Unreal Engine.

I don't know much about the gameplay or story of Damp Squid's unnamed work-in-progress. But thanks to some procedural magic in Unreal Engine, I know it boasts a quite staggering number of possible toilets. Over 17 quadrillion, of them.

