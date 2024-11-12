Antstream Arcade's latest additions allow us to relive the pioneering spirit of Net Yaroze games

These iconic titles helped inspire the boom in indie game development.

Bouncer 2 on Antstream
(Image credit: Antstream)

We love a bit of retro gaming here at Creative Bloq, so we're excited by the news that Antstream Arcade has added a bunch of classic Net Yaroze games to its growing library. The new additions offer a chance to relive the pioneering spirit of late nineties amateur game design (also see our pick of the best retro gaming consoles).

Titles include the unique time-bending puzzle-platformer Time Slip, the path-clearing game Pushy IIb, brick-breaking Bouncer 2 and the charming RPG-like Adventure Game. There's also Arena, a fast-paced early take on isometric mech combat with intense player-versus-player action.

