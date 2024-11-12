Antstream Arcade's latest additions allow us to relive the pioneering spirit of Net Yaroze games

We love a bit of retro gaming here at Creative Bloq, so we're excited by the news that Antstream Arcade has added a bunch of classic Net Yaroze games to its growing library. The new additions offer a chance to relive the pioneering spirit of late nineties amateur game design (also see our pick of the best retro gaming consoles).

Titles include the unique time-bending puzzle-platformer Time Slip, the path-clearing game Pushy IIb, brick-breaking Bouncer 2 and the charming RPG-like Adventure Game. There's also Arena, a fast-paced early take on isometric mech combat with intense player-versus-player action.

(Image credit: Antstream)

For anyone who doesn't recall Net Yaroze, Sony launched the groundbreaking initiative in 1997 to offer aspiring game developers the tools to create and share their own games for the PlayStation.

It wasn't the first consumer development kit – some may remember PC-Engine Develo – but it made a big contribution to the development of the indie game movement by giving hobbyists and bedroom coders the chance to experiment with game design at an affordable price. Bringing some of the most iconic Net Yaroze titles to Antstream Arcade helps preserve that legacy.

Antstream Arcade's CEO, Steve Cottam, said: “We’re thrilled to preserve and celebrate the spirit of innovation that Net Yaroze games represent. These titles, created by passionate developers from around the world, offer a fascinating insight into the early indie gaming movement. We will continue working with these fantastic creators and developers to continue to bring new titles to the Antstream platform.”

Antstream Arcade is available from $32.99 a year for unrestricted access to 1300+ games and tournaments and challenges. There's currently a special offer on a lifetime subscription: now $72.99.

What is Net Yaroze? Net Yaroze was an official consumer development kit for the Sony PlayStation. Aimed at hobbyists, it contained a debugging PlayStation unit, a serial cable for connecting to a personal computer and a CD containing PlayStation development tools. It was launched in 1996 in Japan and in 1997 in other countries. It gave a generation of developers a start, offering a proving ground for creativity, and some users went on to have successful careers in the gaming industry. Beyond the technical resources, Net Yaroze fostered a vibrant community of creators who collaborated and shared their work through online forums. Commercial release wasn’t possible, but many unique and inventive games were born from the platform, some of which were featured on demo discs and in gaming magazines.

What is Antstream Arcade? Antstream Arcade is a large officially licensed retro game platform with more than 1,300 games available to stream. The catalogue includes titles from the early systems like the Atari 2600 and Commodore 64, to Arcade classics and games from SNES, Megadrive, and PlayStation One and even newly developed arcade games. Tournaments and challenges allow classic games can be played in new ways, allowing players to compete in an active community. Its' accessible on PC, mobile, Xbox, PlayStation and more.

