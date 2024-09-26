This video game was made using clay... and it's the best thing I've seen this year

News
By
published

The Midnight Walk looks stunning... and terrifying.

A screenshot of a video game made from clay
(Image credit: MoonHood)

We love to see new and unique video game art, and The Midnight Walk looks set to deliver that in spades... or fettling knives. The game's animation was crafted using clay, giving it a striking – and spooky – stop-motion claymation look (see our pick of the best 2D animation software).

The Midnight Walk | Reveal Trailer - YouTube The Midnight Walk | Reveal Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
Image 1 of 2
A screenshot of a video game made from clay
MoonHood at work on the clay sculptures for the game(Image credit: MoonHood)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles