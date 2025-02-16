Game Font Library reveals the typefaces of GTA, Halo and many more

This online resource is a treat for gamers and typography fans.

Ever wished you had a quick reference library on hand for those times when you wonder what font they used for the interface in Halo, or in Grand Theft Auto or Valorant? Then you'll want to take a look at the Game Font Library.

The name says it all, really. This online treasure trove collects a list of popular video game titles and tells you what fonts they used, both the main, and secondary font and even the tertiary font if there was one. The games can be searched by developer, publisher, genre, foundry and typeface, and it's really wonderful resource for game developers and typography fans alike (for more type inspiration, see our roundup of the best free fonts).

Pricedown was the main font used in Grand Theft Auto(Image credit: Game Font Library)

