Ever wished you had a quick reference library on hand for those times when you wonder what font they used for the interface in Halo, or in Grand Theft Auto or Valorant? Then you'll want to take a look at the Game Font Library.
The name says it all, really. This online treasure trove collects a list of popular video game titles and tells you what fonts they used, both the main, and secondary font and even the tertiary font if there was one. The games can be searched by developer, publisher, genre, foundry and typeface, and it's really wonderful resource for game developers and typography fans alike (for more type inspiration, see our roundup of the best free fonts).
Game Font Library is the work of Charlotte Couderc, lead UI artist on Microsoft Flight Simulator. Charlotte says that as a UI Artist for AAA games and a typography enthusiast herself, she wanted to highlight the typefaces that define the visual identity of games, whether they come from user interfaces, logos, or graphic elements. She also gives credit to the UI artists who worked on each game.
The library features only official fonts named by the developers themselves, not recreations or unofficial approximations of bespoke fonts. Charlotte says she personally contacts UI artists to research the typefaces used, "ensuring accuracy and preserving the true typographic heritage of the industry".
And Halo? According to the library, Halo's main font is Highway Ghotic, while Grand Theft Auto uses Pricedown as its main font and Valorant uses Tungsten.
Charlotte welcomes contributions to the database, so if you have a game font that isn't featured, drop a message to gamefontlibrary@gmail.com noting the game name, font details and names of the UI artists if possible. Screenshots are also welcome.
For more on type, see our beginner's guide to font design and our guide what is typography?
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq.
