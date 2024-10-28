I can't believe this spine-chilling horror game was made entirely in Microsoft PowerPoint

This is no ordinary slide show presentation.

Screenshot of Jack Strait&#039;s game Roche Limit
(Image credit: Jack Strait)

With the likes of Unity and Unreal Engine at our fingertips, game development has undergone a major transformation since its early days. While we've become accustomed to the sleek graphics of AAA games, retro-inspired pixel art still has a special place in my heart, and nothing has captured it quite like Roche Limit – a surrealist horror made entirely in PowerPoint.

While it may sound obscure, Roche Limit's brooding sound design and ominous game art create a surprisingly foreboding atmosphere – so much so that its humble Microsoft Office origins are completely masked. A shining example of the creative prowess of indie game development, Roche Limit is a perfect short-form point-and-click horror to add to your Halloween game roster.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

