I just had the worst video game experience of my life

News
By
published

Please never make me play Rawdog Simulator again.

Rawdog Simulator
(Image credit: M*therfuckery)

'Rawdogging' has a few meanings, some of which are best left un-Googled. But in recent internet parlance, it's come to represent one of the strangest trends to hit the skies. Simply put, to rawdog a long-haul flight is to sit without distractions for the entire journey – that's no phone, no music and even no water. All you're allowed to watch is the flight map on the screen in front. It sounds like a particularly brutal form of aviation meditation, and it's all over TikTok.

And now, since nobody was asking for it, the idea has been turned into a video game too. And having tried playing it for just ten minutes, I never, ever want to play it again – let alone complete a 14 hour flight on it. (Hey, it might pass the time while waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2, though.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles