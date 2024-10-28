I'm unmoved by these AI-generated GTA San Andreas characters

AI video is advancing, but it leaves me cold.

Image of a GTA San Andreas character and a version generated by AI
(Image credit: Angry Tom via X / AI-generated)

Generative AI art remains hugely controversial – as Transport for Ireland just discovered when it had to apologise for using AI-generated images for a Halloween ad campaign. Nevertheless, video is widely seen as the next frontier. Premiere Pro Generative Extend is now available in Beta and and an Adobe AI video model is expected to roll out soon.

While John Wick maker Lionsgate has brought in Runway to develop a bespoke AI video model for its own use and Blumhouse is working with Meta Movie Gen, others are having fun using AI to generate videos of characters from GTA San Andreas. Because why not? But while they look kind of realistic, it's got to the point where realism in AI video no longer impresses me.

Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

