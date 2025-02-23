PUBG creator's next game might be too brutal – and that's exactly the point

Prologue: Go Wayback! aims for incredible realism.

Prologue: Go Wayback!; computer generated scenes from a video game showing mountains, forests and woodlands
(Image credit: Brendan Greene)

Brendan Green – better known as PlayerUnknown, the creator of PUBG – is back with new game Prologue: Go Wayback!, an ambitious open-world survival game that promises a vast photoreal, unpredictable environment to explore.

Spanning 64km2 of procedurally generated terrain Greene admits his new game won't be for everyone, in fact, he expects players to hate it. Prologue is one of a number of new games, like WILL: Follow the Light's use of UE5 and Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream's use of MetaHuman Creator, that aim for new levels of realism.

Image 1 of 6
Prologue: Go Wayback!; computer generated scenes from a video game showing mountains, forests and woodlands
(Image credit: Brendan Greene)

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

