Studio Ghibli-inspired Vivarium has the coziest game animation I've seen

With hand-drawn cel animation, this game looks superb.

Images from animated video game Vivarium
(Image credit: Vivarium Dev via X)

Has Studio Ghibli made a video game? That's the question many people are likely to ask when they first see Vivarium. No, the game isn't from the anime giant, but it's the closest thing I've seen to what that might look like.

The retro cel-anime game is a cozy adventure RPG set inside a terrarium, and every interaction is hand drawn. Still in development, it has an isometric view, perfect for exploring the mysterious world, while the hand-drawn approach evokes the atmosphere of a classic anime movie (see our roundup of the best game development software and best animation software if you're planning to start work on a project of your own).

