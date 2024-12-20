The Sims' designer's new AI game is giving me the creeps

Meet Proxi, a game trained on your own memories.

Art from Proxi AI sim game
(Image credit: Gallium Studios)

"An AI life sim built from your memories," Gallium Studios breezes in its trailer for Proxi. Nice.... wait, what?

Proxi is being developed by Will Wright, the original designer of The Sims. Instead of Sims, the game features eponymous AI-driven Proxies, which players can customise and train on their own memories. Basically, it sounds like The Sims reimagined for an emotionally disturbing episode of Black Mirror (and we thought the new Pac-Man horror game was dark).

