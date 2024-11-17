The VR version of Silent Hill 2 may be the most terrifying game ever

A screenshot from Silent Hill 2 VR
(Image credit: Praydog)

In our Silent Hill 2 review, we raved about the chilling atmosphere (and nostalgia value) of Bloober Team’s ground-up PS5 remake of Konami’s 2001 survival horror classic. It's genuinely additive, and the audio design sends shivers down the spine. Now imagine that in VR.... well one modder has delivered!

Developer Praydog has published a VR mod for Silent Hill 2 that goes beyond a mere a profile of its universal UEVR injector, and is more along the line of what it did with the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3. The new Silent Hill 2 can be played in first person with controllers and many features of a native VR game, and it looks terrifying.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

