The VR version of Silent Hill 2 may be the most terrifying game ever

In our Silent Hill 2 review, we raved about the chilling atmosphere (and nostalgia value) of Bloober Team’s ground-up PS5 remake of Konami’s 2001 survival horror classic. It's genuinely additive, and the audio design sends shivers down the spine. Now imagine that in VR.... well one modder has delivered!

Developer Praydog has published a VR mod for Silent Hill 2 that goes beyond a mere a profile of its universal UEVR injector, and is more along the line of what it did with the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3. The new Silent Hill 2 can be played in first person with controllers and many features of a native VR game, and it looks terrifying.

Praydog's Full 6DOF Silent Hill 2 VR Mod With Motion Controls Out Now! - YouTube Watch On

Praydog's Silent Hill 2 VR mod boasts full immersive controls, making use of the UEVR tool to provide six degrees of movement, requiring players to physically swipe at monsters and doge around corners. Players can use weapons two handed, and enemies react realistically to local injuries (i.e., being whacked in the legs). The behaviour and movement looks almost unprecedentedly true to life. And as Flat2VR point out, the mod can serve as a template on which to build other full VR mods from Unreal Engine games.

We thought Trombone Champ Unflattened was going to be the best VR game of the season, but now I'm not so sure. I just don't know if I dare play Praydog's Silent Hill 2! Download it from Github if you dare. In the meantime, see the best prices on the best VR headsets below.