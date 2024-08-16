VR Trombone Champ looks as weird and hilarious as the original

The 'Unflattened' game was a surprise highlight of the first VR Games Showcase.

Screenshot from Trombone Champ: Unflattened trailer
(Image credit: Flat2VR Studios)

The inaugural VR Games Showcase was held on Thursday, treating us to exclusive reveals and surprises from some of the biggest names in virtual reality gaming. There were reveal trailers and gameplay teases from the likes of nDreams, Vertigo Games, Beyond Frames, Combat Waffle, Fast Travel Games, Schell Games for Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2 and PC VR. 

We also got a good look at what Flat2VR Studios has been working on as it brings popular flat games to the VR environment. And none looked quite as bizarrely amazing as Trombone Champ: Unflattened. See our pick of the best VR headsets if you don't yet have one and you want to get tooting this autumn. In the meantime, here are my highlights of VR Games Showcase 2024 and the video of the whole event.

