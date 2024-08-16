VR Trombone Champ looks as weird and hilarious as the original

The inaugural VR Games Showcase was held on Thursday, treating us to exclusive reveals and surprises from some of the biggest names in virtual reality gaming. There were reveal trailers and gameplay teases from the likes of nDreams, Vertigo Games, Beyond Frames, Combat Waffle, Fast Travel Games, Schell Games for Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2 and PC VR.

We also got a good look at what Flat2VR Studios has been working on as it brings popular flat games to the VR environment. And none looked quite as bizarrely amazing as Trombone Champ: Unflattened. See our pick of the best VR headsets if you don't yet have one and you want to get tooting this autumn. In the meantime, here are my highlights of VR Games Showcase 2024 and the video of the whole event.

VR Games Showcase | Watch Live August 15, 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST - YouTube Watch On

My 7 highlights of the VR Games Showcase 2024

01. Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded

HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded | Gameplay Trailer | Meta Quest 3 - YouTube Watch On

Presented by Jamie Feltham, the first-ever VR Games Showcase was streamed live on YouTube. It kicked off with XR Games and IO Interactive's first gameplay trailer for Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded, which is releasing exclusively for Meta Quest 3.

The game includes iconic locations, weapons and characters but introduces new features such as dual wielding. This allows players to use a weapon or item in each hand, adding a new dimension of gameplay. A new art style shows us Agent 47 in a new light and movements look more fluid and natural. Preorders are open now.

02. Arizona Sunshine Remake

Arizona Sunshine Remake | Reveal Trailer | Meta Quest 2+3, PS VR2, Steam VR [PEGI] - YouTube Watch On

Vertigo Games' Arizona Sunshine is coming back from the undead with all of its released DLC in all its gory glory. It will be available for Meta Quest on October 17. Owners of the original can upgrade for just $9.99.

03. FlatOut

Flatout VR Reveal Trailer | VR Games Showcase 2024 - YouTube Watch On

We got our first glimpses of what Flat2VR Studios has been working with its conversions of flat games to VR. The racing game FlatOut is in development for Meta Quest, PS VR2 and Steam, and it looks intense!

04. Roboquest

Roboquest VR Reveal Trailer | VR Games Showcase 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Also from Flat2VR, Roboquest looks so convincing as a VR game that you might think RyseUp Studios and Starbreeze's shooter were created for the format. I'm really hyped for this on PS VR 2, Meta Quest and PC VR; it looks like the perfect game for VR.

05. Fracked

Fracked Meta Quest Reveal Trailer | VR Games Showcase 2024 - YouTube Watch On

nDreams 's Fracked got a reveal trailer for Meta Quest and it looks like a treat for anyone who thinks that VR shooters could use a speed boost. Taking out bad guys while shooting down a mountain on skies looks like fun. It hits Meta Quest on 29 August. It's a shame there's no version on the way for PS VR2, though.

06. Trombone Champ: Unflattened

Trombone Champ: Unflattened Reveal Trailer | VR Games Showcase 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Yes, you read that right! The hilarious and unlikely hit that is Trombone Champ is coming to VR. Again, we have Flat2VR Studios to thank for this little surprise, and it could be the VR game we never knew we needed. I for one can't wait to see how the rhythm game is adapted for PS VR 2, Meta Quest and PC VR. There's not long to wait either. It will be out in autumn.

07. Wrath: Aeon of Ruin

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR Reveal Trailer | VR Games Showcase 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Imagine if today's VR headsets existed in the 90s. Well, this might be the nearest we'll get to what that might have looked like! Flat2VR is going to treat us to a VR version of Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, a game that falls into the increasingly popular boomer shooter genre, adding some modern gloss to blocky 90s game art. This is another exciting upcoming release for PS VR 2, Meta Quest and PC VR.

