Ubisoft might be having a bad patch, but hey, it's got a new NFT game

Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles is the game nobody wanted.

The giant game developer Ubisoft has had a difficult few months, and no end of controversy recently. It's disbanded its Prince of Persia team, had delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows until 2025, and Star Wars Outlaws flopped. But hey, it's got a new NFT game.

Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles is a "competitive multiplayer turn-based RPG. Basically, you collect character figurines to put into squads to fight against other players. Yep, it's like Top Trumps but less educational – and the procedurally generated figurines can cost as much as $63,000 (Lost? see our piece on What are NFTs?)

