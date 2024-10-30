Ubisoft might be having a bad patch, but hey, it's got a new NFT game

The giant game developer Ubisoft has had a difficult few months, and no end of controversy recently. It's disbanded its Prince of Persia team, had delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows until 2025, and Star Wars Outlaws flopped. But hey, it's got a new NFT game.

Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles is a "competitive multiplayer turn-based RPG. Basically, you collect character figurines to put into squads to fight against other players. Yep, it's like Top Trumps but less educational – and the procedurally generated figurines can cost as much as $63,000 (Lost? see our piece on What are NFTs?)

The wait is over, Champions Tactics is live!Assemble your champions and rise as a true legend of Grimoria! 🚀PLAY NOW: https://t.co/AAGvYVqWTT pic.twitter.com/jyuPQKEG98October 23, 2024

While it's Ubisoft's first full NFT game, Champions Tactics doesn't sound a lot different to other such games on the market. The developer says 75,000 figurines have been minted and that around 2,500 are already available on the marketplace. At the time of writing, they're priced from $6 to a frankly ridiculous $63,8633 for the Swift Zealot figurine.

Of course, Champions Tactics is free to play and figurines can be bought with in-game currency, but buying them in hard cash can likely save many hours. Despite the launch, I do wonder if Ubisoft might have realised that this is a product most people really aren't here for. So far, the launch has only been announced on Champions Tactics's own social media accounts, with not even a mention on Ubisoft's main channels or its website news page.

Looking for one of the best games consoles. See the best current prices below.