Video installation breaks 3D boundaries

Art installations come in all shapes and sizes, with inspiration to be had from almost every creation. This video installation from artist Benjamin Muzzin aims to alter our perceptions by showcasing 3D effects using spinning, back-to-back monitors.

"With this project I wanted to explore the notion of the third dimension, with the desire to try to get out of the usual frame of a flat screen. For this, my work mainly consisted in exploring and experimenting a different device for displaying images, trying to give animations volume in space," he explains.

"The resulting machine works with the rotation of two screens placed back to back, creating a three-dimensional animated sequence that can be seen at 360 degrees. Due to the persistence of vision, the shapes that appear on the screen turn into kinetic light sculptures."

