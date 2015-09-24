How to watch the 2015 ZBrush Summit live

Couldn't make it to Los Angeles to experience the second Annual ZBrush Summit? Us neither. However, there is a silver lining. The event will be streamed worldwide, so we can all watch along at home to find out what exciting new features ZBrush has in store.

You'll have a front row seat for three days of industry panel discussions, live demos with members of the Pixologic Team and interviews with the pros. You will also get to see talent artists battle it out in the LIVE ZBrush Sculpt-Off and be entered for prize giveaways. If you'd like a sneak peek of what's in store, check out the video above in which Paul Gaboury and Louie Tucci preview this year’s events.

To watch the live stream of the event, which starts on Friday 25 September, you just need to register here.

Like this? Read these...