WATCH THIS! Incredible interactive iPad magazine cover

Gaming magazine Edge has always had an innovative approach to design - and the animated interactive cover for its latest issue made our eyes pop.

Centre stage is Quantic Dream's latest game, Beyond: Two Souls. The cover features the character of Jodie Holmes, who is based on and voiced by Hollywood actress Ellen Page.

How they made it

The unique cover was created for Edge's new, interactive iPad edition. Senior multimedia designer Daniel Pearce used Adobe After Effects and 3D Studio Max to bring the high-res still image to life.

Pearce combined video, 3D rendered lighting, masking and various blending and animation techniques to make ensure the interactive cover was picture perfect.

For a full minute, you can now see cover star Page blink and breathe, which brings a whole new dimension to the experience of Edge.

Edge's recent interactive covers have been gaining critical acclaim both from the industry and the readers; highlighting how the iPad edition can complement and enhance a print magazine whilst maintaining a distinctive identity of their own.

Edge issue 224 is currently on sale in print and iPad edition. For more information visit the Edge website.

What do you think of interactive iPad covers? Do you think they're breathing new life into the print industry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!