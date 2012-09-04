WATCH THIS! Buck and Saatchi & Saatchi's fruit snack spots

Some of the best 3D movies you'll find are arguably the animated shorts used in advertising. In this integrated campaign for General Mills, design agency BUCK partnered with Saatchi & Saatchi to develop these original characters, to promote kids' brand Fruitsnacks.

The agencies created four launch spots, as well as content for Fruitsnackia.com. The campaign features the antics of three young trouble-makers, Larry, Linus, and Lloyd, representing Gusher, Fruit by the Foot, and Fruit Rollup.

Joint effort

Directed by BUCK, the executive creative director for the project was Orion Tait, whilst Anne Skopas worked as the executive producer and Thomas Schmid as the creative director.

A huge team of 3D artists and animators took care of the modelling, lighting, shading and lay out, while music and sound design came courtesy of Antwood.

